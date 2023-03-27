Gurugram Police arrest 358 criminals during special campaign

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) Gurugram Police arrested 358 criminals during the 24-hour operation carried out under special campaign, 'Aakraman-5', launched to maintain law and order and curb crimes across the district, officials said.

Under the campaign organised on March 26 (Sunday), 217 special teams including 833 police personnel nabbed the criminals after raiding several places in the city.

A total of 94 cases were registered against the criminals under various sections of the IPC at different police stations.

During the special drive, 19 accused were arrested for carrying illegal weapons and a total of 18 cases were registered against them. Eighteen pistols and 11 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

Fifty-one people accused of possessing/selling illicit liquor were also arrested. The police registered 51 cases against the accused. Several bottles of alcohol, including 2,735 liquor bottles and 373 beer bottles were seized.

Thirteen persons, accused of keeping/selling narcotics were arrested and more than 9 kg of marijuana was recovered. The officials registered 13 cases against them.

While initiating action against those involved in gambling, the police arrested 13 accused and lodged nine cases against them under the Gambling Act. Rs 16,910 was recovered from their possession.

Along with this, a total of 83 declared proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers were arrested during the special drive.

The police also arrested a wanted criminal involved in a murder case, three were arrested for being involved in robbery cases, three were arrested for committing crimes against women, three who had been absconding in kidnapping cases were also arrested along with the arrest of four under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The police recovered Rs 3.35 lakh, 84 mobile phones and nine two-wheelers, among other items.

Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (Crime) said: "Haryana Police will conduct such operations from time to time for effective policing. With this campaign, it also helps police to curb crimes and nab criminals."

