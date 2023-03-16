Gurugram: Man arrested for selling foreign, e-cigarettes

Gurugram, March 16 (IANS) A 50-year-old man was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and banned foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 7 to Rs 10 lakhs on Thursday, an official said.

A joint team comprising officials of the Chief Minister Flying Squad, the drug controller's department and the local police on Thursday raided shop number 89, Jain Supari located in Vyapar Kendra, Sushant Lok Phase-1 in Gurugram.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Khanpur, Delhi.

The police have recovered huge packets of e-cigarettes of different brands and foreign cigarettes.

The CM's flying squad officer, Harish said: "After receiving information about the illegal selling of e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes without permission, we raided the spot and arrested the criminal along with the prohibited items."

The accused used to procure the banned items from Delhi and was running the illegal trade for the last six months and paying Rs 25,000 as monthly rent for the shop.

He has been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act and Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, at Sushant Lok police station of Gurugram.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.