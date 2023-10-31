Guru Mann was initially hesitant to play lead in ‘Pagalpan Next Level’, says director Aryeman Keshu

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Director Aryeman Keshu, whose recently released directorial ‘Pagalpan Next Level’ has been receiving a good response, shared that fitness sensation Guru Mann was initially reluctant to star as himself in the film.

‘Pagalpan Next Level’ is a biopic on Guru and chronicles his journey from Yamaha to Lamborghini and how he fought the odds to become one of the biggest YouTubers in the fitness segment and how he brought his ‘Mission Fit India’ to life.

The director mentioned that it took some time for him to convince Guru but after that it was all a smooth sail.

Talking to IANS, Aryeman said: “When we decided to start work on the film, Guru asked me who would be the actor. I told him, ‘You will be acting as the protagonist without a question since you’re so fit and it’s your life story’. He was initially hesitant but it was only fitting that he did it.”

The director further mentioned, “It took some time to convince him but eventually, he agreed to it. Acting, dancing and action, it was all new for him but he was very co-operative and gave his 100 per cent to the training with regards to the film”.

For Guru, the training for acting and dancing was an easy one given his experience with co-curricular activities in his school and college days.

Guru told IANS, “Maine ye sab cheezein aur co-curricular activities apne school aur college ke time bahut ki hain. Haan practise cchoot gayi thi par training se wo sab cheezein system mein vapas aa gayi anddidn’t have to adjust as such to these artforms (I have done a lot of co-curricular activities during my school and college days. Yes, it went out of practice but I quickly got back in the groove with training).”

‘Pagalpan Next Level’ is currently playing in theatres.

