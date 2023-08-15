Gurmeet, Mithila, Saiee, Gaurav, Abhimanyu reveal their childhood memory on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Mithila Palkar, Saiee Manjrekar, Gaurav Chopra and Abhimanyu Singh have opened up about their childhood memories of the auspicious day, and what importance it hold in their lives.

Gurmeet is best known for his portrayal of Rama in ‘Ramayana’, Maan Singh Khurana in ‘Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi’, and Yash Suraj Pratap Sindhina in ‘Punar Vivaah- Zindagi Milegi Dobara’. He was also seen in J P Dutta’s action war film ‘Paltan’.

Talking about the childhood memories of Independence Day, Gurmeet told IANS: "Independence Day was a big affair during our school time wherein we used to dress up as leaders or army officials. I remember I used to always dress up as a soldier because I used to look up to my dad who was in the Army, and it used to give me so much pride and excitement that just for one day I get to be like him."

The 39-year-old actor said Independence Day plays an important role in his personal life since his childhood because he used to see his dad leaving no stone unturned to do his duties.

“As an actor I have played the role of a soldier in ‘Paltan’ and that was one of my most memorable experiences. There were many war scenes in the movie which were so intense and it made me realise the struggle they have every day and it’s truly commendable,” he shared.

Best known for his roles in ‘Uttaran’, ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Left Right Left’, Gaurav Chopra told IANS: "Independence Day for me has always been about the flag. As a child you would make flags with your own hands. And I would take extra pride in that when I made the best flag."

“As I grew up, I realised it was symbolic for me, it represented different cultures and the country to me. As a child it was not clear to me that why we used to salute the flag, but while I grew up, when we start to understand the world, the politics, history, then you begin to understand its an amalgamation of so many things, from your nation, in one symbol that is the flag,” he shared.

Gaurav, who was a part of ‘Bachchan Pandey’, said: "It is a day of gratitude for me. As an actor, I can play Hindu, Muslim, negative, positive characters, I have my own creative choices to make. This is the day to feel India.”

Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who has entertained in movies like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and many more, will now be seen in Jr NTR’s upcoming film ‘Devara’.

Talking about the importance of Independence Day, he told IANS: “Since childhood I have been waking up early in the morning and after putting a flag at my house would eat jalebis and till date my wife continues the same tradition.”

“It holds a lot of importance for me as an actor and as an individual. It’s a great feeling to be an Indian. My heart is delighted whenever I realise that I am an Indian,” he shared.

Known for her characters in the TV series ‘Girl in the City’ and the series ‘Little Things’ Mithila Palkar told IANS about her favourite childhood memory.

“My favourite childhood memory is preparing for Independence Day at school. Flag hoisting and snacks, there would be performances which I would obviously participate in. We’d also sing patriotic songs,” she said.

Mithila said: "Independence is a privilege that enables us to enjoy the many aspects of freedom. The freedom to be able to be a woman who has a voice is one of the privileges that I practice and enjoy and hopefully I am able to in the future as well - as an individual and as an actor.”

“One of the good fortunes of being in a country like India is to be able to revel in the richness of her diversity. I am grateful to my motherland for that and I hope that we can get together as a unit to save her grace,” she added.

Actress Saiee Manjrekar, who is known for her stint in ‘Major’ told IANS: “The childhood memory has to be one that we celebrated in school, where all of us would come together and put up a skit, dance, sing. It used to be very culturally immersive.”

“It is one of the most important days in the history of our country, and I feel it fills you up with so much pride as a person. We hear the stories of the days gone by, and what people did to give us the life and the independence we have today. It’s really inspiring and you can hold your head high and be proud of your country,” she added.

Saiee will next be seen in ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha’.

