Gurjar Mahendra sets new world record as India dominates at WPA GP 2025

Nottwil (Switzerland), May 27 (IANS) India’s para-athletes delivered an emphatic statement on the global stage at the World Para Athletics (WPA) Grand Prix 2025, held from May 23 to 25 in Nottwil, Switzerland.

The highlight of the event came from Gurjar Mahendra, who broke the world record in the Javelin F42 category with a sensational throw of 61.17 meters, claiming gold and etching his name in para-sporting history.

Joining him in the gold rush was India’s global icon and Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, who once again proved his dominance in the Javelin F64 category with a remarkable throw of 72.35 meters, reaffirming his status as a favorite heading into future international championships.

The Indian contingent's performance in Nottwil was nothing short of extraordinary, with Pingane Mina Vilas securing a treble in the F57 category, clinching gold medals in discus (16.13m), shot put (4.29m), and javelin (10.56m)—a rare and commendable sweep across all her events.

Among the standout performers was Bhuvi Agarwal, who struck gold in both the long jump T20 with a leap of 4.15 meters, and the 400 meters T20, clocking an impressive 1:12.23. Her athleticism and composure under pressure continued to mark her as a rising star in Indian para-athletics.

Multi-event talent Perumalsamy Santhanakumar added to India’s medal tally with gold in the long jump T46 (5.71m) and the 400 meters T46 (57.44 seconds), along with a silver in the 100 meters T46, showcasing his versatility on both track and field. In the same sprint category, Moorthy Pragadeeshwara Raja earned a silver in the 400 meters T11 (1:01.59) and a bronze in the 100 meters T11, demonstrating consistency and determination.

Veteran thrower Ravi Rangoli brought home double gold in the F40 category, excelling in both shot put (9.78m) and javelin (34.58m). His continued excellence was complemented by Gurjar Mahendra, who added to his record-breaking javelin triumph with another gold in the long jump T42, leaping to 5.59 meters.

Reflecting on the historic campaign, Devendra Jhajharia, Chairperson of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), expressed his pride in the team’s achievements:

“Breaking a world record is a monumental feat, and to see our athletes achieve this on the international stage fills us with immense pride. The performance in Nottwil showcases the exceptional depth and potential of Indian para-athletics. These athletes are not just winning medals—they’re inspiring a nation and redefining what’s possible.”

