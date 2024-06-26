For Gulfam Khan, most recently in Azerbaijan, travelling means sense of exhilaration

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Gulfam Khan Hussain recently travelled to Azerbaijan on a six-day trip with her friends-cum-neighbors, and shared how travelling means exhilaration for her.

“I feel happy, energetic, and curious. There are so many world cultures, and things to explore, and a lot of times you realise how similar we are to some of the countries and their cultures,” said Gulfam, known for her work in the show ‘Brij Ke Gopal’.

She had earlier travelled to Phuket, Bangkok, with her husband in March.

Gulfam said: “Ali and I love travelling. We travel often but we are not click-and-post people, so we end up with very few pictures. We had a short window to travel, so we went to Azerbaijan. I always travel with my husband. This is the first trip we did with friends who are also neighbours.”

It was more of a chilled and relaxed vacation, as they were going out with friends for the first time.

“We had a very funny guide who kept saying, for example, even for things that were not relevant, to be given an example. I kept enacting him with friends even after we were back,” she said.

Gulfam concluded by saying, “I love to paint, I love to write, and I love meeting people and knowing history. It keeps my brain juices flowing. When I travel, I discover places, get to know a lot of things that increase my knowledge, and meet different kinds of people.”

She will soon be seen in a web series titled ‘Waack Girls’ on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Gulfam made her acting debut in 2003, as Guddi, in the TV show ‘Lipstick’. She then starred in shows like ‘India Calling’, ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’, ‘Naamkarann’, ‘Bhagyalaxmi’, ‘Laado 2’, and ‘Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare’.

She has also featured in movies like ‘Talaash’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, and ‘Laxmi’.

