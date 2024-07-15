Gulfam Khan Hussain on 'Waack Girls': It's a different role showcasing a new side of me

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Gulfam Khan Hussain, who will soon be seen in the web series ‘Waack Girls’, reveals that her character in the show offers something unique compared to her previous roles, and the audience is going to see a new side of her.

“Without disclosing much, I will take the liberty to say it’s different from what people have seen of me so far, I enjoyed doing it, and I hope people enjoy watching it as much,” said Gulfam.

She says it was in her destiny to get this show, and she even thanked the casting director, Tess Joseph, for getting her the audition.

“Tess Joseph is a talented casting director who never gives up on any talent she thinks is worthy... She got me an audition for this show, and as luck would have it, Sooni loved my audition, and then we did a second round with her. I was over the moon,” she recalled.

In ‘Waack Girls’, Gulfam will play the role of Rytasha Rathore’s mother in a story centred around a group of girls who come together to form a dance group.

Speaking about the same, the actress said: “Working with youngsters with so much energy is always a pleasure. And these girls here are 'powerhouses'. I'm playing Rytasha's mother, so most of my scenes were with her. She's fabulous.”

Addressing the title, Gulfam clarified that when people hear ‘Waack Girls’, most of them think it's naughty or funny, but actually it's not.

"Waacking is a style of dancing where you use a lot of hand movements. The movie 'Oye Ballet' directed by Sooni (on Netflix) too has a sneak peek into this form of dance. It’s beautiful, and this show is about the journey of these beautiful girls trying to showcase their beautiful talent,” she added.

Gulfam also expressed that she loves working with strong female directors, stating, “It's a joke among my friends that Gulfam loves to work with women; it's her 'intoxication', but maybe it's true... I love strong, pragmatic, and sure women.”

‘Waack Girls’ will stream on Prime Video.

