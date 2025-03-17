Gujarat's AMC cracks down on sanitation violators, seals 14 establishments

Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) In a crackdown on establishments violating waste management norms, the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat sealed 14 of them, including those belonging to some renowned brands.

The action was taken by the AMC's Solid Waste Management Department on Saturday, following inspections in the Sarkhej and Jodhpur wards. Several outlets were found to be disposing of waste improperly and creating a public nuisance. The authorities identified 11 residential and 114 commercial units violating waste disposal guidelines.

Notices were issued to 125 units in total, and a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh was collected. Legal action was initiated against businesses dumping garbage on public roads and dealing in banned plastic products.

Prominent establishments were also penalized in this drive.

This action is not an isolated one. Similar actions have been taken in other cities of Gujarat. In Surat, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) recently imposed hefty fines on 85 eateries and retail outlets for improper waste disposal and the use of banned plastic products. Fines totalling Rs 3.2 lakh were collected, and 10 establishments were temporarily sealed.

In Rajkot, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) conducted surprise inspections in commercial areas, sealing 20 units for failing to adhere to sanitation guidelines and issuing fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

Similarly, in Vadodara, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) penalized 45 food joints and residential societies for not segregating waste and disposing of garbage in unauthorized locations, collecting Rs 2.5 lakh in penalties.

In recent crackdowns, the FDCA seized over 4,200 kg of adulterated and substandard food items, including edible oils, dairy products, and spices, from various manufacturing units and retail outlets across Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot. Notable incidents include the confiscation of synthetic milk and spurious ghee from illegal production units operating on the outskirts of Vadodara.

Additionally, in Surat, the authorities uncovered a large-scale operation where turmeric powder was being mixed with toxic dyes to enhance its colour.

The FDCA has also intensified its surveillance of the production and sale of sweets and snacks, especially during festive seasons when the demand surges. In one such instance, the health officials raided a popular sweet shop in Ahmedabad and found that the establishment was using non-food-grade colours and stale ingredients, posing a serious health risk to consumers. The shop was sealed, and the owner faced legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

