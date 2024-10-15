Gujarat to modernise fishing centres with Rs 54.50 crore investment

Gandhinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced an investment of over Rs 54.50 crore in upgrading the state's fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

This initiative aims to provide modern infrastructure at key locations, benefiting thousands of fishermen and fishing boats in Porbandar and Gir Somnath districts.

Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel stated that the upgrades will be carried out at Navibandar in Porbandar district, along with Dhamlej and Hirakot in Gir Somnath district. The Dhamlej fish landing centre will receive an investment of Rs 26.40 crore, while Rs 14.60 crore and Rs 13.48 crore will be allocated to Hirakot and Navibandar, respectively.

These upgrades are expected to directly benefit over 35,000 fishermen and more than 8,000 fishing boats, boosting the region’s fishing industry. The improvements will include protection bunds, internal road networks, auction halls, boat repair shops, maritime security systems, and other essential infrastructure like water and lighting facilities, fire-fighting equipment, and rest sheds.

Gujarat boasts the longest coastline in India, stretching approximately 1,600 kilometres along the Arabian Sea. This extensive coastal line is crucial to the state’s economy, particularly in the fishing industry.

Gujarat is home to over 3.5 lakh fishermen who rely on the sea for their livelihood. The state's fishing sector is highly developed, with more than 107 fishing harbours and landing centres operating along the coast.

Gujarat has 121 fish landing centres, including key harbours Veraval, Mangrol, Porbandar, Okha, and Jakhau. These centres serve as important hubs for fishing operations and exports.

Gujarat's export-oriented fishery industry contributes significantly to India’s seafood exports. The state exports fish and fish products to countries like Japan, the USA, China, and Southeast Asia.

Gujarat accounts for about 30 per cent of India's total seafood exports, bringing in foreign exchange and strengthening the state’s economy.

The major species caught off Gujarat’s coast include pomfret, ribbonfish, mackerel, shrimps, crabs, and Bombay duck, all of which are in high demand both domestically and internationally.

