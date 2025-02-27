Gujarat first state to equip anganwadi centers with gas connections: Minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Gujarat has set a national benchmark by becoming the first state in India to provide gas connections to all its 53,065 Anganwadi centers, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Praful Pansheriya said on Thursday.

Speaking in the state assembly, Minister Pansheriya confirmed that every Anganwadi center in Gujarat now has a gas connection, ensuring a safer and healthier cooking environment for workers and children.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the minister stated that Kheda district has received 1,979 gas connections, Gandhinagar 951, Mahisagar 1,316, Aravalli 1,450, and Jamnagar 888 connections across all its Anganwadi centers. The government has allocated Rs 6,630 per center to implement this scheme.

He emphasised that this move was made with the health and safety of Anganwadi workers and children in mind.

“Traditional wood-fired cooking methods expose workers and children to smoke, leading to respiratory issues and eye irritation. With gas connections now in place, these health risks are minimised, food preparation is faster, and the initiative also contributes to environmental conservation by reducing wood consumption,” he said.

Addressing concerns over safety, the minister assured that all necessary precautions are being followed.

He added that regular inspections are conducted, and any identified issues are promptly resolved to maintain the highest safety standards.

“Gujarat’s proactive approach in implementing this scheme reinforces its commitment to the well-being of children and Anganwadi workers while setting an example for other states to follow,” he claimed.

He further claimed that as of June 30, 2023, the state boasts 53,027 operational Anganwadi centers, with 52,289 Anganwadi workers and 45,334 helpers dedicated to serving children and mothers across urban and rural regions.

He added that these centers, integral to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program, offer a range of services encompassing nutrition, health, and early childhood education.

“Their primary objectives include combating malnutrition, reducing child mortality, and laying a strong foundation for cognitive and social development. Gujarat government, in collaboration with the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) group, announced the construction of 607 new Anganwadi-Nand Ghars in 2024. This initiative aims to provide modern facilities and create a conducive environment for early childhood development,” he said.

