Gujarat: Fire breaks out at paper mill in Navsari, firefighters rushed to spot

Navsari, April 2 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a paper mill in the Vesma region of Navsari in Gujarat, triggering chaos in the area on Wednesday.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the warehouse as the flames spread rapidly. Fire brigades from Navsari, Surat, Bardoli, and Palsana have been rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as of now, with the authorities investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

The fire incident came just days after a devastating fire at a firecracker factory in Deesa, Banaskantha, which claimed 21 lives. The back-to-back fire incidents have raised concerns about fire safety measures in industrial units across Gujarat.

Gujarat has experienced several significant fire incidents over the years.

The state’s industrial zones, particularly in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, have witnessed fire outbreaks in factories, commercial establishments, and residential buildings.

One of the most tragic incidents was the 2019 Surat coaching center fire that claimed 22 young lives, prompting stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations across the state.

The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) areas have reported multiple fire incidents in chemical and textile factories, often attributed to electrical short circuits, improper storage of flammable materials, or non-compliance with safety standards.

The diamond polishing units and textile factories in Surat have been particularly vulnerable to fire hazards due to the nature of materials processed and sometimes inadequate safety measures.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has been working to enhance fire prevention and response capabilities across the state.

After major incidents, the state government has periodically launched fire safety audits of industrial units, schools, hospitals, and commercial complexes to ensure compliance with fire safety norms. However, implementation and enforcement challenges remain, particularly in smaller industrial units and older buildings.

