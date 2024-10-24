Gujarat DDU-GKY Program: Over 30,000 rural youth trained, 450 receive job appointment letters

Gandhinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) A job fair and alumni meet was held in Gandhinagar under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) which aimed to provide employment opportunities to rural youth between the ages of 18 and 35 who live below the poverty line by offering them skill development training tailored to their needs.

During the event, organised under the supervision of Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC), over 450 trained beneficiaries received job appointment letters from the minister. Additionally, 15 company representatives conducted interviews with the candidates, and an alumni meeting was also arranged for former trainees.

Rural Development Minister Raghavji Patel noted that the DDU-GKY program, launched in 2014-15 by the state government, has been pivotal in offering skill development training to youth.

“This program provides critical support to help more young people access the training and employment they need to become self-reliant,” he said.

He added that the DDU-GKY program has trained over 30,000 beneficiaries across Gujarat’s 33 districts to date.

“Over 23,000 have already been placed in jobs, and 1,400 have received advanced skill development training. The initiative also certifies rural youth through the Sector Skill Council (SSC), creating opportunities in sectors like automobiles, hospitality, and healthcare, thus paving the way for a more skilled and employable workforce in the state,” he said.

The Rural Development Department arranged the job fair in collaboration with various companies. 450 beneficiaries were given appointment letters, marking a significant step towards employment. Minister Patel urged the state's youth to maximize the benefits of government schemes.

Gujarat has the country's second-highest labour force participation rate (LFPR), just behind Himachal Pradesh. Despite being a highly industrialized state, concerns are growing that job opportunities are dwindling. A viral video from Ankleshwar showed over 1,500 young people flocking to walk-in interviews at a private firm, highlighting the competition for limited jobs.

In 2022, Gujarat recorded the lowest unemployment rate in India at 4.4 per cent. However, by the July–September 2023 quarter, the state's unemployment rate climbed to 7.1 per cent, reflecting a troubling shift in employment trends.

Key issues include vacant government posts, recruitment on short-term contracts, and the failure to fill reserved category positions for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates, raising concerns over long-term job security in the state.

