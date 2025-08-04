Gujarat: Dahej connectivity to improve as CM lays foundation for Rs 400 cr road project

Ahmedabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 46-kilometre four-lane road project connecting Amod-Roza-Tankaria-Muler in Bharuch district, with a proposed investment of Rs 400 crore.

Once completed, this critical stretch will ease vehicular movement from the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to Dahej, improving regional logistics and reducing traffic congestion.

The ceremony was part of a larger developmental showcase where the Chief Minister dedicated and launched projects worth Rs 637 crore across Bharuch in a single day, under a special Vikas Utsav organised by the district administration.

These included 34 projects focused on road connectivity, infrastructure enhancement, healthcare, sanitation, education, and sports development.

Among them, Rs 576 crore has been allocated exclusively for road improvements. Speaking at the event, CM Patel said that “the politics of development has brought transformative change to the nation, and Gujarat's growth trajectory has doubled.”

He highlighted the success of the ‘double engine’ government model, crediting it for turning Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Jhagadia, and Dahej into industrial townships that are driving economic activity and employment.

Emphasising the national vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Patel reiterated the call for ‘Vocal for Local’, promoting indigenous production to bolster self-reliance. He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, reforms across every sector of the GDP have bolstered confidence in governance.

“People are paying taxes with trust, knowing that their contribution fuels development,” he said.

Bharuch, often hailed as the Chemical Capital of India, has emerged as a key industrial hub, with major projects like the Jambusar Bulk Drug Park, Dahej PCPIR, LNG Terminals, and the Seafood and Tribal Industrial Parks in Valia contributing significantly to regional growth.

The district will also be integrated into the Surat Economic Region, a special industrial zone being developed with guidance from NITI Aayog, enhancing prospects in tourism, industry, and infrastructure.

As part of the outreach, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 51 lakh in welfare assistance to beneficiaries of schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mission Mangalam, and agriculture development.

Additionally, PMJAY health cards offering cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh were handed over to citizens. Local leaders, including Ankleshwar MLA Eshwar Pate, lauded the state’s strides toward becoming the country’s first 5G-enabled, green, global growth hub, while District Collector Gaurang Makwana presented the event overview and developmental milestones.

