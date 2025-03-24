Gujarat CM participates in Shiva Panchayat Pran Pratishtha festival in Vadnagar

Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the three-day Shiva Panchayat Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav in Vadnagar, offering prayers and inaugurating key religious projects at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

The Gujarat government has introduced a state-of-the-art Light and Sound Show at the Hatkeshwar Temple, similar to those at Somnath, Ambaji, Modhera, and the Statue of Unity.

The show, built at a cost of Rs 5.53 crore by Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited (TCGL), aims to educate visitors about the temple’s rich mythology and history. During the festival, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the temple’s golden spire, performed a flag-hoisting ceremony, and unveiled a newly built Yagyashala.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted Vadnagar’s growing appeal as a heritage tourism destination, citing key attractions such as the Archaeological Experience Museum, Kirti Toran, Sharmishtha Lake, Tana-Riri Park, and the Buddhist Monastery.

Hatkeshwar Mahadev, regarded as the deity of the Nagar community, holds significant religious and historical value. The temple, mentioned in ancient texts like Nagar Khand and Skanda Purana, is renowned for its intricate architecture, including a grand mandap and depictions of Vishnu’s Dashavatar and the Pandavas’ exile.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Light and Sound Show will deepen visitors’ understanding of the temple’s legacy, enhancing their spiritual experience.

He noted that Vadnagar has emerged as a key attraction for domestic and international tourists, with nearly 600,000 visitors recorded this year.

With the launch of this Light and Sound Show, Hatkeshwar Temple has become Gujarat’s seventh tourism site to feature such an experience, following similar installations at Somnath, Ambaji, Shamlaji, Modhera, the Statue of Unity, and Kutch’s Dhordo.

Dignitaries present at the event included social leader Somabhai Modi, Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Principal Secretary of Tourism Rajendra Kumar, TCGL Managing Director, Member of Parliament Haribhai, local MLAs, Vadnagar Municipality officials, temple trustees, and devotees.

