Moscow, Washington committed to settling Ukraine crisis: Kremlin

Moscow, March 24 (IANS) Moscow and Washington have a mutual desire to move forward with efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said that both countries share a "desire and readiness" to follow the path of a peaceful settlement, adding that there was a mutual understanding between the two sides.

Many technical issues will be discussed during negotiations between US and Russian delegations currently taking place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, he said, noting, "In general, many different aspects related to the settlement still need to be worked out."

The spokesman also said the talks would also cover details regarding a potential resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, which primarily aims to ensure maritime security in the Black Sea.

Peskov reiterated that the country's forces are following the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

US and Russian delegations kicked off a new round of talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday, eyeing a Ukraine settlement and Black Sea ceasefire deal before securing a broader agreement.

The talks follow a meeting between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Last week, US President Donald Trump held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The US delegation is led by Andrew Peek, a Senior Director at the White House National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior official from the State Department, according to local media Al Arabiya News.

Russia is represented by Grigory Karasin, Chair of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee and a former diplomat, along with Sergei Beseda, an advisor to the Director of the Federal Security Service, it said.

