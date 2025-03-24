TN MPs to meet PM Modi, urge fair delimitation process: Chief Minister Stalin

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin announced on Monday that a delegation of Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge a fair and transparent delimitation process.

Speaking on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday, CM Stalin emphasised that the delimitation exercise should safeguard the political representation and democratic rights of Tamil Nadu and other states that might be adversely affected, if it is carried out based on the 2026 population census.

He noted that Tamil Nadu’s proactive stance on the issue has had a nationwide impact.

Several leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and the Leader of Opposition in Odisha (via video conference), participated in the recent discussions on this issue.

CM Stalin highlighted the outcome of the Joint Action Council (JAC) meeting held on Saturday in which a resolution was passed demanding that the delimitation process be conducted transparently and in consultation with states.

The resolution also called for the current freeze on delimitation to be extended by another 25 years. He stressed that states which have successfully implemented population control measures should not be penalised for their efforts.

CM Stalin further proposed that constitutional amendments be introduced in Parliament, alongside resolutions passed in respective State Assemblies, to ensure fair representation for all.

The Chief Minister also stated that participants of the JAC meeting would seek the Prime Minister’s intervention by formally meeting him during the upcoming Parliament session.

They plan to submit a letter urging him to uphold federalism and protect the democratic rights and political representation of all states.

“To take forward the spirit of our slogan ‘Tamil Nadu will protest and win,’ and to protect the rights of states and ensure a just delimitation process, the state government is preparing to meet the Prime Minister along with MPs from all political parties in Tamil Nadu that are represented in Parliament,” CM Stalin said.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to all political parties, including the principal Opposition party AIADMK, for participating in the all-party meeting and the JAC deliberations.

“On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I thank all the political parties that stood together on this vital issue,” he added.

