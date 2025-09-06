GST reforms will boost fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying sectors: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday welcomed the recent next-generation GST reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the step will give a major boost in enhancing the competitiveness in the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector.

The Minister urged the stakeholders to make collective efforts to improve fish productivity from 5 tons per Hectare to 7 tons per Hectare in India to remain globally competitive.

While addressing a meeting on social, welfare and security sectors meeting of the Department of Fisheries, he underscored the need to unlock the untapped export potential of inland states to diversify and strengthen India’s seafood export portfolio.

Singh stated that the fisheries sector directly and indirectly supports over 8 crore livelihoods in the country.

He affirmed the Government’s commitment to the structural transformation of the sector and noted that the legislative, policy, institutional, and process reforms (IGoM) have been constituted with a clear mandate to develop a comprehensive reform roadmap anchored on four key pillars - legislative, policy, institutional, and process reforms.

These pillars, he emphasized, will guide the creation of a resilient, inclusive, and export-oriented fisheries ecosystem, the minister added.

Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, DoF, highlighted the untapped export potential of the fisheries sector and stressed the importance of enhancing its productivity.

He urged States/UTs, fishermen associations, exporters, and industry bodies to work in close collaboration and share actionable suggestions.

The meeting was attended by a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including senior officials from the Department of Fisheries, MoFAHD, States/UTs, NFDB, MPEDA, ICAR institutes, Coastal Aquaculture Authority, Fishery Survey of India, DoF field institutes, representatives of fishermen associations, industry bodies (FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, PHD Chamber), as well as officials from various Central Ministries.

