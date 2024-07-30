Growing US debt unlikely to deter Washington's militaristic ambitions: Kremlin

Moscow, July 30 (IANS) A growing national debt will most likely have no effect on the militaristic ambitions of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The US federal government's total public debt has surpassed 35 trillion U.S. dollars for the first time, as recorded at the end of last week, according to data released by the US Treasury Department on Monday. This has once again sparked concerns about the nation's escalating debt problem and its potential impact on the world economy.

"Of course, the US, as one of the largest global economies, has a direct impact on the international economic situation," Peskov said.

"However, it is unlikely that this whole situation will somehow hinder their militaristic ambitions," he noted.

Meanwhile, he refuted the claims that Russia is trying to influence the upcoming US presidential election, calling it "absurd."

"Every time the US exploits both Russia and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in its internal political struggle, it causes new irreversible damage to Russia-U.S. relations," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.