China issues alerts for mountain torrents

Beijing, July 30 (IANS) China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Tuesday evening issued warnings for possible mountain torrents in some regions.

According to an orange alert issued by the two authorities, mountain torrents are likely to occur in parts of Beijing, Hebei and Heilongjiang between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The authorities also issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin and Guangxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Localities have been advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures, prepare for possible evacuation, and implement other risk-mitigation measures.

The Ministry of Water Resources said the residual circulation of Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of the year as counted by China's meteorological authorities, could continue to affect China until July 31.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

