Gripping trailer of Telugu supernatural thriller series ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ released

Chennai, June 19(IANS) The makers of director Krishna Poluru's supernatural thriller ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’, featuring Abhignya Vuthaluru and Charan Lakkaraju in the lead, on Thursday released a gripping thriller of the eagerly awaited series much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The gripping Telugu series is to be streamed on the OTT platform ZEE5 from June 27.

With eerie folklore, buried secrets, and a fearless investigation at its heart, the series promises an edge-of-your-seat, binge-worthy experience.

Set in the 1980s, in the remote and fear-stricken village of Viraatapalem, a chilling curse silences celebrations as every bride dies mysteriously on her wedding day.

No marriage has taken place for over a decade. The village is frozen in fear; its population reduced to only the very young and the very old. When a bold police constable (Abhignya Vuthaluru) is posted to the town, she refuses to accept the curse as truth. Teaming up with a reformed convict, she begins to pull at the threads of a mystery the village would rather keep buried....

Speaking about the series, director Krishna Poluru said, “'Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ is set in a village where a chilling curse has stopped weddings for over a decade, every bride dies mysteriously on her wedding day. That belief has turned into fear, and fear into silence. This series is about breaking that silence. We’ve built a world that feels real, eerie, and emotionally grounded, where one woman dares to ask the question, everyone is afraid of.”

Producer KV Sriram of South Indian Screens, said, "This story stood out to me right from the beginning; it's haunting, layered, and deeply rooted in the kind of fears many communities quietly carry. As someone who has spent years creating stories for television and playing characters myself, this project gave me a chance to explore something more atmospheric and grounded. I'm proud of the world we've built with this series: mysterious, tense, and emotionally real, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Abhignya Vuthaluru said, “Being part of this project was intense and fulfilling. The role demanded sensitivity, strength, and vulnerability especially in a world that dismisses facts in favour of fear. Shooting in the village, surrounded by real locations and real people, gave the entire experience a rawness, audiences I am sure will like it.”

