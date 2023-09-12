Greta Gerwig shares new BTS scene for ‘Barbie’ revealing new details

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) The ‘Barbie’ craze has not died down yet it would seem, as Greta Gerwig has shared a brand new Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) look, from her ‘Barbie’ set, giving a better look of the colourful designs, sets and costumes.

The movie makers shared the look, in light of the film’s upcoming streaming release on Prime Video.

Sharing an exclusive glimpse with 'People' magazine, Greta Gerwig, Durran and co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling discussed the process behind the film's costumes.

"I think rule 1 of Barbie Land is you just always have the right outfit on," Gerwig, 40, says. Durran added: “It’s quite difficult to know how to approach this because the character is Barbie, and Barbie can be anything. She can represent any person, any profession, anything.”

The clip features footage of Durran working with Gerwig and the movie's ensemble cast of Barbies in Barbie Land, as well as various sketches of what became the character's final costumes in the movie.

“Especially in this film, costumes are everything," Gosling, 42, says. "Unless you’re dressed for it, you’re not doing it. There’s a meme out right now that says ‘the costume designer for Barbie deserves a free pass to heaven.’ I agree.”

Durran explained in the clip how the production purposefully designed each Barbie's costumes to make the characters distinct from the humans shown throughout the movie.

“The main thing that separates Barbies from humans is every time you see a Barbie, she’s fully dressed for a purpose," Durran noted.

Gerwig says, “The one thing that really helped was having big details, like big buttons, big earrings, big necklaces. There’s something about the big chunkiness that made her look more doll-like.”

Durran — who has won Oscars for her work on 2012's ‘Anna Karenina’ and Gerwig's 2019 film ‘Little Women’, among eight total nominations — worked with each of the actors portraying Barbies to create a unique look for each character.

“Each of the actresses would choose something that would be expressive of their character. In a way, what we’re talking about is how you would want to represent yourself as a woman," Durran said in the clip. "So each person needed to have an input in what that would be.”

