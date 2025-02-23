Grateful for victories shared with Mahi bhai that created history: Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Ahead of the all-important India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, former opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a nostalgic post with former captain MS Dhoni, saying grateful for the lessons and the victories shared with the legend that created history.

Dhawan was part of India's historic Champions Trophy campaign under Dhoni's leadership in 2013 as the Men in Blue claimed their maiden title, beating hosts England in a thrilling final.

Dhawan top-scored in the tournament and amassed 363 runs, including two centuries and a half-century.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared a picture of him with Dhoni from the 2013 Champions Trophy and wrote, "Some moments stay with you forever; playing alongside Mahi bhai was one of them. With him on the field, there was always a sense of quiet confidence. Grateful for the lessons, the laughter, and the victories shared with Mahi bhai that created history!"

The 39-year-old made his international debut in 2010 and quickly became a mainstay in the Indian team setup, known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence on and off the field. Over the years, he became an integral part of numerous victories for India across all formats.

In Dhawan’s 13-year-long international career, he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is, scoring 2315, 6793, and 1579 runs, respectively, in the three formats. Alongside his impeccable international career, Dhawan went on to represent Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Punjab in the Indian Premier League, where he played 222 games while scoring 6,769 runs, which included two centuries and 51 half-centuries.

After an illustrious cricket career spanning over a decade, Dhawan officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in August last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.