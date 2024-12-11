Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon: Students hail PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 and spoke about the initiative’s potential to engage young minds in finding solutions to contemporary challenges.

“Students are the drivers of Viksit Bharat and their innovation and zeal can find solutions to the challenges of the world. The talent, vision, hard work, leadership and innovation of the youth of the country will pave the way for India to emerge as a 21st-century knowledge economy as well as the growth engine of the world,” the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, a lot of many students, speaking to IANS, shared their views on the path-breaking initiative and also on how this could pave the way for Viksit Bharat 2047, as envisaged by the Prime Minister.

Many of them, heaping praise on PM Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047, exuded confidence that the ‘dream’ was achievable and well-within reach.

“The Prime Minister is coming up with many schemes and the participation of youth is also increasing in those schemes. We believe that by 2047, India will become a developed country. This is a very commendable step,” said one of the students participating in SIH.

“Today, we are getting such a good opportunity as students coming from different states are working on a problem. This type of Smart India Hackathon is very important, it will develop our skills. Our confidence level will increase. We will benefit a lot from this type of programme, and we will see its results in the coming days,” said another student.

A student said that they are getting accustomed to the idea of imparting education through practical knowledge rather than relying on just bookish knowledge and also benefiting from it.

Notably, the SIH is a nationwide initiative, started in line with Prime Minister’s vision of youth-led development, to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of Ministries and Departments of the Government, industries and other organisations. Launched in 2017, the SIH gained massive popularity among young innovators. In the last six editions, innovative solutions have made up their mark and stood out as established start-ups.

The 7th edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) began concurrently at 51 centres nationwide today. This will run non-stop for 36 hours. Like past editions, the student teams will work on either the problem statements given by the Ministries/Departments/Industries.

