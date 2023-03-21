Grammy nominee Shilpa Rao, Faridkot of 'Jehda Nasha' to join forces for a song

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Playback singer Shilpa Rao, who is known for her songs like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Tose Naina Laage', 'Khuda Jaane' and most recently 'Ruaa Ruaa' from 'PS: 2', is set to team up with the musical duo Faridkot of 'Jehda Nasha' fame.

Shilpa took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce the collaboration with a music label. Interestingly, pop rock duo Faridkot also posted a very similar announcement of them collaborating with the label. This would be the first time that Shilpa and Faridkot will be coming together.

Shilpa Rao said, "This is my first collaboration and video with T-series and I am really looking forward to it because it depicts a very beautiful bond between two souls. This is something straight from the heart and I hope the listeners will enjoy it."

The song will soon be available to stream on the YouTube channel of T-series.

Faridkot said, "We're really excited to join hands with T-Series once again and this time for a single. This one is very close to our hearts and it's going to be a treat for the listeners' ears."

While the title and the details of the song are under the wraps, it would be interesting to see how the jazzy voice of Shilpa blends with the music of Faridkot.

