Govt working holistically thinking of future: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan to the nation which he termed as ‘Bharat Mandapam’.

He said that his government is working holistically thinking of future.

The new International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) -- spread across 123 acres -- which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of around Rs 2,700 crore.

“This convention centre, Bharat Mandapam is a proof that our government is working holistically thinking of the future. Today, the whole world is looking at India. Today, India is achieving what was unimaginable earlier,” Modi said in his address after inaugurating the ‘Bharat Mandapam’.

Citing that Bharat Mandapam will become a reflection of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) and 'Vocal for Local' campaign, the Prime Minister said: “It will become a huge stage for every event. It will become a huge medium for displaying the power of our startups.”

“Think big, dream big, act big. By adopting this principle India is moving forward at pace,” Modi said as he highlighted the works done by the government in last nine years.

He said, “From East to West, North to South, the infrastructure of India is changing.”

“The faith of the country has become firm. India’s journey of development is not going to stop. At the beginning of our first term, India was ranked 10th in the global economies. In the second tenure, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world.”

“I assure the country that on the basis of the track record, in the third term, India’s name will be among the top three economies of the world. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said, in an apparent reference that his government will return to power again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In our third term, the country's development journey will accelerate further, he added.

Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar among other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

