Yogi Adityanath inaugurates high speed train trial of Agra Metro

Agra July 26 (IANS) The high speed train trial of Agra Metro was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, at the Taj East Gate Metro Station.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said, “I feel very proud to share that now the high speed trials of Agra Metro have commenced and Team Agra Metro has done a commendable job. The whole team is executing the project timely with utmost perfection."

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of cities that has operational Metro services. Agra will also emerge as the sixth metro city in future and give plenty of employment opportunities, enhance tourism and boost its image on the world map.

“UPMRC is putting all efforts into achieving this target 6 months ahead of its schedule. The schedule is marked for August 2024 and the team of UPMRC is planning to execute the project by Feb 2024.Metro services will be operational for the people of Agra by February 2024,” he added.

MD UPMRC, Sushil Kumar, said that, “UPMRC has always executed Metro projects timely and ahead of schedule. This time as well we will achieve the same milestone, by delivering a world class Metro to the people of Agra ahead of the set timeline.”

Low speed trials of Metro were already being carried out in the Agra Metro Depot.

Now, the High Speed trials of the Metro trains will commence on the 3 km long elevated viaduct comprising three elevated stations, which is a part of the 6-km long priority stretch (on the first corridor) that runs from Taj East Gate Metro Station to Jama Masjid Metro Station.

Of the total 29.4 km long Metro network, the first corridor runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandara and it is 13.7 kms long. The corridor has six elevated and seven underground stations.

The second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar and is 15.7 kms long. The entire corridor is elevated which includes 14 Metro stations.

The look of Metro trains for Agra Metro Rail Project was unveiled by Yogi Adityanath on August 8, 2022.

All the Metro trains are equipped with regenerative breaking system, and will save up to 35 per cent energy.

The trains are also fitted with carbon dioxide-based sensors which saves energy. With the increasing load of passenger trains, the Co2-based sensors provides an ambient temperature.

The trains will be managed and operated from world class Agra Metro depot and will be operated in automated CBTC mode (Communication Based Train Control) making the train operations absolutely safe and efficient.

