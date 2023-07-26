K'taka: BJP MP gets obscene video call; lodges complaint

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Karnataka's Davanagere constituency, G.M. Siddeshwara, has filed a complaint after receiving multiple calls including an obscene video call from an unknown woman, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the calls were received from an unknown number. The 71-year-old MP initially got repeated calls from the unknown woman which he did not answer.

She sent a message on WhatsApp on July 20 at 10.16 p.m. which read: "Hi, how are you?" Later, at around 10.22 p.m., he got a video call. The MP had then answered the call and asked her "what does she want?"

She spoke in Hindi, and after a while, Siddeshwara disconnected the call. The woman, however, made repeated phone calls even as the calls were rejected.

At around 10.27 p.m., the woman again made a video call on WhatsApp and as soon as Siddeshwara answered it, she appeared nude.

Later, another call was made to the MP. The caller tried to blackmail the BJP leader, saying "a video call screenshot" was obtained, and the picture would be uploaded.

A police officer said that they are looking into the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.