UP govt suspends Atiq's doctor brother-in-law

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Akhlaq Ahmed, the brother-in-law of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed.

A serving government doctor in Meerut, Akhlaq has been accused of giving shelter to Atiq's aide Guddu Muslim who is wanted by the Prayagraj police in connection with the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards on February 24.

An FIR was lodged against Akhlaq wherein he has been accused of sheltering Guddu Muslim who remains elusive.

Police had secured CCTV footage from Akhlaq's house which purportedly shows Guddu Muslim visiting their house after the Prayagraj murders.

Akhlaq was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force some three weeks ago. At the time of his arrest, he was serving as consultant at the Bhavanpur community health centre of Meerut.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health and medical education portfolios, said: "Akhlaq was engaged in unethical activities, which was in gross violation of the Government Service Conduct Rules. Such behaviour by any doctor or employee of the health or medical education departments cannot be tolerated."

The relevant orders were issued by principal secretary, health and family welfare, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma.

He acted upon a letter written by the director general, health, who apprised him about the entire course of events around Ahmad's arrest.

Citing the DG's letter dated April 12, an official spokesperson said that a resident of Meerut's Chashmewali Gali, Akhlaq was arrested under the Explosive Substances Act by the Nauchandi police station.

Adding that Akhlaq was sent to Naini jail of Prayagraj thereafter, the DG recommended his suspension which was approved by the principal secretary who also took some time to conduct another level of probe and seek relevant permissions.

Referring to the order, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said: "The doctor in question tarnished the image of the state government besides earning a bad name for his department. He invited trouble by not living up to the behaviour expected from a government employee."

Pathak also advised other doctors in the state services to take lessons from the case and concentrate on public service and stay away from any kind of illegal activity.

