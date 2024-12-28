Govt 'insulted' Manmohan Singh by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday accused the central government of "insulting" former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated memorial site for national leaders.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment, stating, "The great son of Mother India and the first Sikh Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, has been insulted by the present government by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat. During his decade-long tenure, India emerged as an economic superpower, and his policies continue to support the poor and marginalised sections of society."

He added, "Traditionally, all former Prime Ministers of India have been accorded the dignity of having their last rites performed at designated memorial sites. These sites not only honour their immense contributions but also provide citizens the opportunity to pay their last respects without inconvenience. Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an icon of his community, deserved the highest respect and a memorial. The government should have upheld this tradition and paid due homage to this great son of India."

The Congress party's remarks have sparked a political debate, with supporters and critics commenting on the appropriateness of the venue for the last rites of one of India’s most celebrated leaders.

BJP, however, slammed the Congress party for engaging in what it termed "dirty politics" over the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh. Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi reaffirmed the Modi government's commitment to allocating space for a memorial in honour of the late leader.

Accusing Congress of "playing dirty politics" over the issue, Trivedi said, "Everyone is aware that when Dr Manmohan Singh was alive, he did not get proper respect from the Congress and now condemnable politics is being done after his demise."

"It is unfortunate that Congress is using this solemn occasion for political mileage. Their actions are not new, as seen in the case of late President Pranab Mukherjee, whose daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, criticised the party for not organising a condolence meeting after his demise," he added.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was laid to rest with full State honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday, as the nation bid an emotional farewell to the Congress stalwart who was fondly known as the 'Architect of India's economic reforms'.

The funeral was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries from both ruling and opposition parties.

Foreign dignitaries, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, also attended the solemn ceremony.

