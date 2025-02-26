Govt committed to making housing accessible for all: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The government is committed to making housing accessible and sustainable for all, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has said.

At an event here, Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, stating that the government remains committed to providing pucca houses to the homeless and those currently living in kachha houses in the same locality.

Along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Goyal distributed keys for the 15 self-redeveloped housing societies in North Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister assured that the Central government would extend full support to the Maharashtra government’s initiatives in urban redevelopment and infrastructure development.

Speaking on the development in North Mumbai, Goyal mentioned that the region has been witnessing significant infrastructure advancements in recent times.

He noted that the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital near the Magathane metro station is progressing swiftly, and another 1,000-bed hospital is planned for construction in West Kandivali, which will enhance healthcare access and services in the region.

The minister applauded Fadnavis for leading major infrastructural projects, including the extension of the Coastal Road (Worli-Bandra) to Versova and the proposed coastal road connecting the new airport via the Atal Sethu.

He stated that these projects would play a pivotal role in reducing congestion and improving connectivity in Mumbai.

Goyal also commended the state government’s efforts in addressing critical civic issues.

Additionally, he acknowledged that the issue of untreated sewage water polluting water bodies is being effectively managed, with over Rs 26,000 crore allocated to ensure proper sewage treatment before its release into the ocean.

Goyal urged stakeholders to actively participate in and create awareness about self-redevelopment projects in their respective areas.

He expressed hope that such initiatives would provide North Mumbai with a new direction, fostering development and ensuring a secure future for its residents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.