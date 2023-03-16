UP govt claims 51 lakh jobs in urban areas through GIS

Lucknow, March 15 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that if all investment proposals it received during the Global Investors Summit 2023 (GIS) across 17 municipal corporations are implemented, nearly 51 lakh employment opportunities will be created.

Out of this, 16 lakh jobs are likely to open up in Lucknow alone, a state government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that efforts are being made to implement investment proposals in cities like Agra, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad, Aligarh and Jhansi as well, along with Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

"As the investment proposals to set up diverse industrial units start seeing the light of day, massive employment opportunities will be created even in those districts that are considered backward. Of the 17 municipal corporations, Lucknow has received the most investment proposals. Through 782 proposals worth Rs 1,96,261 crore, the government anticipates generation of 16.31 lakh employment opportunities," he said.

Meanwhile, Firozabad has received proposals worth Rs 14,874 crore through which 8.57 lakh people can get employment.

Moradabad has received investment proposals worth Rs 22,520 crore, which would provide employment opportunities to 40,321 people if all projects are implemented.

Similarly, 42,898 employment opportunities may open up in Saharanpur.

Shahjahanpur, which became a municipal corporation recently, has received investment proposals worth Rs 66,502 crore.

The municipal corporations of Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan have also been created recently.

The official said that job opportunities will be available for more than 5.1 lakh people in Shahjahanpur and nearby areas when projects are implemented.

On the other hand, 5.34 lakh people in Ayodhya and 50,000 people in Mathura-Vrindavan will get employment.

The data is significant since Uttar Pradesh will be going in for elections of urban local bodies within the next few weeks.

