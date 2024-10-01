Govinda bullet incident: Kashmera Shah reaches hospital to meet the actor

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of actor Krushna Abhishek has reached the Criti Care hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai to meet actor-politician Govinda who suffered a bullet injury in the wee hours of Tuesday.

She arrived hurriedly in her car, and refused to speak to the media considering the situation in her family.

It is to be noted that Krushna and his uncle Govinda have not been on talking terms for the past few years. Kashmera’s presence in such times highlights the importance of a family in a person’s life.

Govinda was reportedly injured after a misfire from his licensed gun while he was cleaning it at his Juhu home. A bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable. The actor was getting ready to leave his home for some assignments at the time of the incident.

The actor earlier released an audio message for his fans and well-wishers, informing everyone that he was feeling much better. Govinda thanked his supporters for keeping him in their prayers.

He has shared a health update and said that the bullet has been removed. In a voice note, obtained by IANS, Govinda said in Hindi, “Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers”.

His wife Sunita was in Kolkata at the time of the injury. She is reportedly on her way to meet the actor.

Govinda will be kept in observation for 48 hours reportedly after which he will be given a discharge from the hospital.

