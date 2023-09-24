Government to hold conference on PSUs on Monday

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The government will be holding a two-day long roundtable conference on issues related to administrative mechanism for resolution of commercial disputes (AMRCD) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) of public sector undertakings (PSUs) as well as aspects related to MoUs here on Monday.

The conference is being conducted by the Department of Public Enterprises with the support of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and in association with SCOPE.

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad will preside over as chief guest in the inaugural of the roundtable and exhibition.

Senior officials of CPSEs, implementing agencies, stakeholder ministries and representatives from aspirational districts will attend the meeting. The roundtable is being conducted to forge stakeholder discussions to improve social commitment, dispute resolutions and enhance performance of CPSEs.

During the roundtable, an exhibition titled ‘CSR Story: CPSEs and Implementing Agencies’ will also be held at Pragati Maidan. The exhibition will showcase contributions of CPSEs through their CSR activities towards strengthening public health, nutrition, education, sports and others. The exhibition will be open to public from September 25 and 26.

