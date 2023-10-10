Google remains undefeated in search engine market, holds 92% share: Report

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) In terms of the search engine market, Google has once again maintained its dominance, as the tech giant held 91.7 per cent of the market by August of this year, far ahead of competitors like Microsoft's Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo, a report said on Tuesday.

Microsoft, which first introduced artificial intelligence (AI) to its Bing search engine in an effort to compete with Google in the search engine market, held only three per cent of the market share, according to Techopedia.com.

Earlier this month, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella admitted that the Bing search engine is not as good as Google, and becoming Apple’s default search engine could actually help Bing grow in the global search market.

Other search engines, like Yandex (1.5 per cent), Yahoo (1.2 per cent), Baidu (1.1 per cent), and DuckDuckGo (0.5 per cent), had smaller market shares.

By August, Google commanded a staggering 95.2 per cent of the global mobile search engine market, highlighting the tech giant's commitment to optimising the mobile search experience, according to the report.

Following Google, both Yandex and Baidu held 1.3 per cent of the market. Yahoo accounted for 0.6 per cent, while Bing and DuckDuckGo each captured 0.5 per cent.

Moreover, the report said that the US was the top source of the traffic to Google.com, with 26.7 per cent, while India (4.6 per cent), Brazil (4.4 per cent), the UK (3.9 per cent), and Japan (3.9 per cent) were other major contributors.

In July, Google.com had 85.3 billion visits, with visitors spending about 10 minutes on average. They viewed around 8.6 pages each time, with the bounce rate standing at 28.7 per cent.

The satisfaction score climbed 7 per cent, from 75 in 2022 to 80 in 2023. This rise highlights Google’s dedication to improving its search algorithms and user experience, the report mentioned.

