Google to open new visitor centre at HQ with several firsts on Oct 12

San Francisco, Sep 8 (IANS) Sundar Pichai-run Google is opening a new visitor centre at its headquarters in Mountain View, California with new public spaces, a pop-up shop featuring local businesses and a Google Store on October 12, as the tech giant celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

The new destination will give people a chance to experience Google and its hometown community from a public cafe and a Google Store to an events space and pop-up shop featuring local businesses.

As we celebrate our 25th birthday and 25 years of calling the Bay Area home, we’re excited to announce that next month we’re opening the Google Visitor Experience at our headquarters in Mountain View, California. Doors open to the public on October 12,” the company announced.

For the first time, the company has curated an intentional visitor experience with public amenities for everyone, including neighbours, visitors and Googlers.

“Attend a local community group or non-profit event at the Huddle, a venue designed for creating connections. Discover and support local businesses at the Pop-Up Shop,” said Google.

People can visit The Plaza, which features outdoor art, events and programming.

“Connect with friends at the Cafe @ Mountain View, our first-ever public cafe. And explore our hardware products and services in person at the first brick and mortar Google Store on the West Coast,” the company informed.

Earlier, celebrating Google’s rich history of events, Pichai said it's time for some gratitude, and a moment to reflect.

“Google today is more than a search box. We have 15 Google products that each serve more than half a billion people and businesses, and six that serve more than 2 billion users each,” Pichai had said.

