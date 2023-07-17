Going to CBI soon with proof of Mamata Banerjee's involvement in Saradha scam: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, July 17 (IANS) The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Monday that he has got sufficient documents that can establish the involvement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, adding that he will be reach the CBI office with all these documents within the next three days.

“I will go to one of the two offices of CBI -- either at Nizam Palace in Kolkata or CGO complex in Salt Lake -- within the next three days and handover all the necessary documents establishing Mamata Banerjee's involvement (in the Saradha chit fund scam) to the joint director of the central probe agency,” Adhikari said while addressing mediapersons in the Assembly premises.

He also claimed that he has documents showing massive irregularities and corruption in recruitment made through the state public service commission as well as appointments in the state government undertaking WEBEL (West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation).

However, he did not specify the nature of the documents that he has accessed in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has resorted to counter-attacks against Adhikari in the matter.

According to Trinamool's Rajya Sabha member Shantanu Sen, Adhikari himself is an accused in the Saradha chit fund scam.

“In the Narada video scam, he was seen accepting cash on camera. He changed his political affiliation to save his skin. But people do not trust him. The entire country respects Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her honesty. Adhikari’s allegations are baseless,” he said.

