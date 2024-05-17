Goa's Wanarmare tribe student creates history by becoming first in Katkari community to clear SSC exam

Panaji, May 17 (IANS) The Wanarmare sub-tribe of the Katkari community, dwelling in Malpe-Virnoda in North Goa, is in a joyous mood as the first student of their community has cleared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination with a score of 44 per cent, without taking tuitions.

The Wanarmare tribe, originally from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, made Goa their home about a century ago. The tribe resides at two locations in Goa -- Nirankal in South Goa and Malpe in the North, with a population of around 200 to 300 people.

Ganesh Pawar has distinguished himself as the first student from Virnoda to pass the SSC examination.

Hanuman Pawar, father of Ganesh, told IANS that it was the best moment in his life, wherein his eldest son passed the SSC examination. "He is the first student from our tribe, who has completed the tenth standard. I am very happy and hope children from our community get educated," Hanuman Pawar, father of five children, said.

"We have no permanent job. Whoever hires us to do any work in agriculture or any other field, we take it and earn money. We don’t have a permanent location to stay as we don't own any land. We stay on landlords land and have to vacate it whenever they ask," he said.

Pawar said that Ganesh has not yet decided about pursuing further education. "But I am encouraging him to pursue whatever he wishes," he said.

Ganesh said that he is deeply grateful for the opportunities that education has opened up for him

"My journey through school was challenging, but it taught me that perseverance and support can change our destinies. This achievement is not mine alone, it belongs to my entire community. I hope my story will inspire other children from my community to pursue their dreams and believe in the possibility of a brighter future," he said.

Peter F. Borges, Chairperson, Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said: "We are immensely proud of Ganesh's accomplishment, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure education for every child. His success reaffirms our belief that with the right support and opportunities, every child can overcome barriers and achieve their potential. This is a victory for Ganesh, a victory for the Katkari community, and a victory for all of us who believe in the power of education to transform lives."

