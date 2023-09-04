Goa: Italian DJ, his associate held for possessing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh

Panaji, Sep 4 (IANS) Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa has arrested one Italian DJ and his associate for allegedly possessing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh.

Police said that the ANC team on Sunday arrested an ace Italian DJ named Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, 32, aka DJ Bobblehead residing at Assagao and his associate Neil Walter, 28, from Vagator and seized from their possession 50 grams of suspected LSD liquid valued at Rs 50 lakh and 50 grams of charas of Rs 25,000.

Police said that working on specific information, the ANC officials maintained discreet surveillance on the said Italian DJ and his movements and raided his room in Assagao.

“The accused Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, popularly known as DJ Bobblehead is one of the top names in the Psy party circuit and was working as a resident DJ in one of the popular night club in Vagator,” police said.

The police also suspect that the said contraband was brought by the DJ for sale and distribution during the events where the DJ was supposed to headline.

“We have seized 50 grams of charas from the possession of his accomplice Neil Walter who was also present with the DJ at his rented premises in Assagao,” police said.

Both the accused were produced before the Magistrate and remanded to 10-day police custody.

Police are further investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.