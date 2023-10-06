Goa Forward Party claims 500 human rights cases pending, warns govt

Panaji, Oct 7 (IANS) Claiming that more than 500 cases are pending in Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC), the Goa Forward Party has demanded to appoint a new chairman, failing which it will go aggressive on the issue.

GFP General Secretary (Org) Durgadas Kamat on Friday addressed a press conference and said that BJP boast of ‘Antodaya’ principles, but have failed to work in the interest of people.

Kamat said that GHRC has been non-functional since the term of its former chairperson, Justice Utkarsh Bakre, ended in February 2023. “We waited for two months considering the government will appoint a chairperson. But till today the post is vacant despite our writing to the government to fill the post,” Kamat pointed out.

“More than 500 cases are pending with this commission. Public grievances department is also non functional. Lokayukta has become toothless. People can approach only human rights, but the government has failed to appoint a chairperson,” Kamat alleged.

He said that every passing day human rights violations are taking place in the state and cases are being piled up.

Kamat said that the government is busy in events and organising programmes, rather than concentrating on people's welfare. “If government fails to appoint a new chairman, we will go aggressive on this,” he warned, adding that "maybe the government is fearful as the human rights body in the past passed orders against it.

GFP President and MLA Vijai Sardesai had written a letter to the chief secretary saying it is of “utmost importance” that the government appoints the chairperson for the human rights commission.

“With over 500 cases pending, this void raises significant concerns about the protection and promotion of human rights inGoa. The absence of a fully-functioning commission has left many individuals who have suffered human rights violations in a state of vulnerability and uncertainty,” Sardesai had said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.