Goa Forward opposes Konkan Railways tourism projects

Panaji, May 21 (IANS) Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday said that his party will not allow Konkan Railway to come up with its tourism projects, which are against the principles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in South Goa, Goa Forward Party Supremo Vijai Sardesai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principle is that “government has no business to be in business”, hence Konkan Railway should focus on running trains on time and not venturing into tourism business.

“Konkan Railways' responsibility is to provide transportation to commuters and see railways run on time. But it is trying to venture into the business of renting a bike and cab, which are already run by locals of Goa, and also in pod hotels.

“Instead of running trains on time, it is trying to enter the tourism business. This will affect the business of the people of Goa. We will agitate and will not allow Konkan Railway to go ahead with its plan. This issue is of the livelihood of people,” Sardesai said, adding locals will suffer if this plan comes into reality.

“I oppose and condemn the plan of Konkan Railway. I will raise this issue in the monsoon assembly session. The BJP government should come clear over this issue,” Sardesai said.

