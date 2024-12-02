Global South not responsible for damage to global environment: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Global South is not responsible for the damage to the global environment, which has been caused by the developed countries who enjoyed the benefit of low-cost energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the CII Partnership Summit 2024 here. Trade Ministers from Italy, Israel, Bhutan, Bahrain, Algeria, Nepal, Senegal, South Africa, Myanmar, Qatar and the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia are partner countries at the Summit.

Minister Goyal highlighted that each of the partner countries has shared responsibilities towards the environment, but countries present at the summit are not responsible for the damage to the environment.

Therefore, the responsibilities towards shared supply chains and sustainability will have to be met through common but differentiated responsibility, he said. While all have to work together, everybody needs to be given responsibility based on their contribution to the environmental problem, he added.

Addressing the participants, Goyal said that India offers a trusted hand of friendship and partnership to countries of the Global South. Sharing the common themes mentioned at the session, he pointed out that stability, space, satellite and sustainability were most spoken of by the officials in attendance and emphasised that the world today needs these discussions.

Speaking about strengthening the economies of the partner countries, the Minister underlined the need for liquidity to ensure financial stability to fund the future. Elaborating further, the Minister noted that liquidity coupled with lifestyles needs deeper reflection.

“Consumption waste is not going to make the world a better place to live in and the world will have to reflect on lifestyles and a circular economy. While pursuing the goal of a good lifestyle we have to be conscious of the waste and of the carbon footprint that we leave,” Goyal pointed out.

He said there is a need to curb the consumption pattern and that the environmental challenge is not a function of the carbon emitted through manufacturing. He said the issue needs to be looked into as a function of the carbon footprint caused by consumption.

The Minister also spoke of inclusivity being at the core of all development activities across the world. He stressed that innovation, industry, infrastructure, investment and initiative will help the countries become more inclusive. They underlined the need to augment global trade and tourism among the partner countries to foster growth and inclusivity. He also emphasised energy as the driver and single-most contributor to economic growth in the world. Energy will determine the future, he said.

Reflecting on the summit, the Minister noted that synergy among the partner countries can send a message of oneness to the world. He said that India has always stood for peace and dialogue. Diplomacy, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will have to be encouraged to tackle the geopolitical challenges the world is facing today and partner countries must align with each other’s interests to achieve the goal of common peace and prosperity, the Minister added.

