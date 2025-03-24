Global passenger vehicle infotainment system sales to surpass 105 mn annually

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Global passenger vehicle (PV) infotainment system sales grew 3 per cent (on-year) in 2024, according to a new report released on Monday.

Global infotainment system sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3 per cent from 2025 to 2035, surpassing 105 million units annually.

Southeast Asia (SEA), North America Others (Canada and Mexico), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to be the fastest-growing markets during 2025-2035, as car sales rise in these regions and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) introduce the latest features, said the report by Counterpoint Research.

Looking at the market globally, international suppliers like Harman and Panasonic lost some market share.

Associate Director Greg Basich said that some automakers, like Tesla and Leapmotor, are pursuing vertical integration strategies to assemble infotainment systems, aiming for better supply chain control.

This approach may pose challenges for traditional infotainment system suppliers, potentially leading to consolidation within the supplier base as the industry transitions toward software-defined vehicles, he maintained.

As the automotive industry moves toward software-defined vehicles, we are seeing the entire cockpit, including the infotainment system, being controlled by multi-function electronic control units (ECU) with more powerful processors, moving away from traditional single-function ECU-based control systems, added senior analyst Soumen Mandal.

"In the future, we expect to see more high-performance computing (HPC)-based systems integrating both cockpit and ADAS features. This shift has been attracting global chipset players like Qualcomm, NVIDIA, MediaTek, and Samsung,” he noted.

Vice President Ross Young remarked, “We are witnessing a transition in display size ranges, with the number of screens in the 5 inch-10 inch category declining and those in the 10 inch-15 inch increasing”.

“While premium and luxury players are offering centre infotainment displays over 15 inches, their market share remains less than 1.5 per cent,” Young noted.

