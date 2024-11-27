GIS-based Master Plan for Pulwama town in J&K on the anvil

Srinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) A comprehensive stakeholders’ meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama to discuss the formulation of a GIS-based Master Plan for Pulwama Town, envisioning sustainable growth and infrastructural development over the next two decades and beyond.

An official statement said the Chief Town Planner briefed the attendees on the objectives of the proposed master plan, highlighting the need for a population-based development strategy addressing residential, health and infrastructure needs.

The plan aims to map the town’s future growth directions, focusing on critical areas such as transportation, bypass roads, hubs for the apple industry and overall economic and social development.

The master plan, as per the J&K Development Act of 1970, will follow Chapter II of the state’s development framework and include a detailed methodology and timeline for completing the GIS-based survey.

The plan encompassing Pulwama town and its surroundings focuses on traffic management, socio-economic surveys, detailed mapping and developmental growth patterns.

The DC emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach, welcoming suggestions from all stakeholders. He directed the Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Pulwama, to take onboard all stakeholders for the early completion of the master plan.

Public-private partnerships were also encouraged to address congestion and infrastructure gaps effectively.

MLA Pulwama stressed the importance of addressing congestion and saturation issues, urging consultants to expedite their work while staying locally to ensure the timely completion of the plan.

The focus of the discussion was mostly on road widening and construction of bypasses for better connectivity while also macadamisation and development of new roads. The creation of smart parking solutions, including hospital and public parking spaces was also taken up.

Emphasis was laid on the expansion of the Fruit Mandi and promotion of local industries, decongestion of main chowks, and beautification initiatives, including the installation of a clock tower and improved street lighting.

Keeping sustainability in perspective, the conservation of forest cover, and wetlands and the promotion of renewable energy and sustainable housing development were also delineated.

The meeting concluded with a clear roadmap for achieving milestones in the preparation of the GIS-based master plan. A schedule for future stakeholder meetings was outlined, ensuring continuous progress and addressing challenges effectively.

The proposed master plan aims to transform Pulwama into a model town, balancing growth with sustainability and inclusivity, setting a benchmark for urban planning in the district.

