Giriraj Singh to inaugurate conclave to draft road map for handloom sector

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Aiming to enhance livelihoods and boost start-ups in the handloom sector, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will inaugurate a workshop on January 28 for stakeholders to share best practices, innovations and chalk out future road map, an official said on Saturday.

‘Handloom Conclave – Manthan', scheduled to be held in Delhi, will be attended by weavers, manufacturers, retailers, buyers, designers, academicians, startup founders, entrepreneurs/innovators, co-operatives, e-commerce companies – representing all segments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision 5F - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

The conclave's sessions will also focus on discussing various strategies for making the handloom sector attractive for the younger generation and involving the youth in creating a more vibrant and sustainable value chain.

The discussions will also look to add more value proposition through various technical interventions and social and digital media, said a statement.

The conclave will be attended by almost 250 stakeholders comprising 21 panelists, 120 handloom beneficiaries coming from all parts of the country, 35 officials from Weavers Service Centres, around 25 state government officials (handloom, silk and textiles) and officials from various other departments and establishments of the textiles ministry.

This initiative aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to enhance livelihoods of weavers and improve the overall handloom industry.

It will also help in developing the handloom sector as a key sector with immense potential to act as a growth engine for Viksit Bharat 2047.

A technical session on “Support for start-up eco system in Handloom Sector” will highlight various initiatives of Office of DC (Handlooms) to support start-ups and young entrepreneurs.

A panel discussion on “Handloom Marketing Avenues and Strategies” experiences and best practices of the handloom marketing will be shared by the panelists.

The discussions would be useful for aspiring entrepreneurs, organisations and the entire handloom sector.

