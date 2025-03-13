Gippy Grewal & Jasmin Bhasin starrer "Honeymoon" to re-release on March 14

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) The Punjabi laughter-ride "Honeymoon", starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, is all set to make a grand return to the cinema halls on March 14.

Directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra, "Honeymoon" follows the journey of Deep (Gippy Grewal) and Sukh (Jasmin Bhasin), a young couple excited for their much-awaited honeymoon—except there’s one hilarious hitch. Deep’s family, who are adorably clueless about what a honeymoon even means, decide to tag along, turning the intimate getaway into a full-fledged family trip! Packed with rib-tickling punchlines, laugh-out-loud moments, and heartfelt family dynamics, the film became an instant favorite among Punjabi cinema lovers.

Talking about his banner's association with "Honeymoon", producer Harman Baweja shared, "At the heart of Honeymoon is the universal joy of family, love, and laughter—something that resonates with every Indian household. Collaborating with T-Series, an entity that has defined entertainment in India for decades, is a creatively enriching journey. Their passion for storytelling and our shared vision for bringing Punjabi cinema to a wider audience made this partnership incredibly special. All of us at Baweja Studios are excited to see Honeymoon bring families together once again on the big screen."

Backed by Baweja Studios and T-Series, the film’s re-release promises to once again sweep audiences into a riotous, heartwarming adventure.

With Gippy Grewal, and Jasmin Bhasin as the lead, "Honeymoon" also saw Karamjit Anmol, Nasir Chinyoti, and Naresh Kathooria in pivotal roles, along with Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, and Ashok Tangri as the supporting cast.

The project got an international premiere on 25 October 2022 in Ireland.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, the cinematography of the movie has been performed by Attar Singh Saini, whereas Mukesh Thakur has looked after the editing department.

"Honeymoon" features music scored by B Praak.

Apart from "Honeymoon", Baweja Studios has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects such as "Perusu", "Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling", and "Boy From Andaman".

