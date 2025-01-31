'Ghajini 2' in works? Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind drop subtle hints

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Aamir Khan recently graced the trailer launch event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's "Thandel". During the event, Mr Perfectionist and ace South producer Allu Aravind dropped a massive hint about the much-discussed sequel, "Ghajini 2".

Addressing the media, Allu Aravind shared, "I should make 1000 crore film with you. Maybe 'Ghajini 2'. Reacting to this, Aamir Khan said, "A lot on the net has been going around Ghajini 2".

Reports have been doing rounds for some time now that Allu Aravind is planning to make the sequel in both Tamil and Hindi. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya will play the lead role in the Tamil version of "Ghajini 2", whereas Aamir Khan will be roped in for the Hindi rendition.

The 2008 action thriller "Ghajini" was made under the direction of A. R. Murugadoss. The project also marked the Bollywood debut of the filmmaker. Theatrically released on 25th December 2008, it became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹100 crore mark.

"Ghajini" talks about a rich business tycoon, Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan) who suffers from short-term memory loss due to being hit by a metal pole during an attempt to save his girlfriend Kalpana Shetty (Asin).

On another front, the Tamil version of "Thandel" trailer was unveiled by superstar Karthi, whereas Aamir Khan was the chief guest at the trailer launch event.

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie will be released in multiple languages on 7th February 2025. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, the project has been presented by Allu Aravind. With Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the film will also see

Prakash Belawadi, and Karunakaran in supporting roles.

"Thandel" talks about the horrific experiences of fishermen from Srikakulam, who found themselves accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip.

