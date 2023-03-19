This gathering honors the cultural exchange program and is the first major exhibition which draws from the archives to look at the Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa's practice.

The show examines the various ways in which images were used in Bawa's work by examining relationships between concepts, drawings, buildings, and locations. There will be more than 120 papers from the Bawa archives on display, including a section on unfinished projects and Bawa's personal travel photos.

Although Bawa's work has been exhibited at multiple venues in Sri Lanka, The United Kingdom, North America, Australia, India, Brazil, Singapore, and Germany, this is the first exhibition to focus on the archive, and the first retrospective exhibition of his work to be shown internationally since 2004.

For the India-edition of Geoffrey Bawa: It Is Essential to be There, the Initiating partner Kohler India, Airline Partner/National Carrier of Sri Lanka, SriLankan Airlines, and Logistics Partner, CF Global, provided the Geoffrey Bawa Trust with generous funding assistance.

Dates: 18th March - 8th May, 2023

Venue: National Gallery of Modern Art Jaipur House, India Gate, New Delhi 110003, India

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6.30 p.m. Closed on Monday.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.