Generative AI most desired new subscription service among youth in South Korea

Seoul, Feb 19 (IANS) Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the most desired product in the new subscription application product category among consumers in their 20s and 30s, a poll showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey conducted recently on 1,000 adults by market research firm Macromill Embrain, 94.8 per cent of respondents said they have experienced using subscription services through applications, reports Yonhap news agency.

The survey, commissioned by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industries, showed that among respondents in their 20s, the most desired new subscription service was generative AI, at 20 per cent, followed by health and home appliances at 18 per cent.

Among those in their 30s, the top choice was household chore services, at 20.5 per cent, followed by generative AI, at 19.5 per cent. When combining responses from those in their 20s and 30s, generative AI was the most desired service.

Respondents in their 40s to 60s prioritised health and home appliances, with a combined response rate of 25 percent, the survey showed.

Among the most commonly used services, video streaming platforms ranked first, at 60.8 percent, followed by shopping memberships at 52.4 per cent and bundled internet and TV products at 45.8 per cent.

Of the respondents, 39.8 per cent said they subscribed to three to four services, followed by one to two services, at 33.9 per cent. Monthly expenditures were most commonly below 30,000 won (US$20.8), at 30.5 per cent, while 14.9 per cent said they spend over 150,000 won a month on subscriptions.

Meanwhile, the government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) were set to discuss ways to improve competitiveness in the AI industry.

During their consultations, the two sides were expected to review AI trends and strategies related to DeepSeek, China's generative AI service, and discuss ways to strengthen the country's AI capabilities by expanding AI computing infrastructure.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.