Genelia expresses her love for three ‘Rs’, wears them on her hand

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh expressed her love for her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, and their two sons, Riaan and Rahyl, with henna tattoos.

Genelia shared a candid picture of herself on Instagram stories, where she is seen looking away from the camera, revealing the meaningful tattoo on her hand.

The tattoo, which features three 'R's accompanied by a heartbeat line, symbolises her affection for her husband, Riteish, and their two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012, after years of dating. They got married as per the traditional Marathi ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding the next day.

The couple's first son, Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014, and their second son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016.

On the professional front, Genelia is preparing for her upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which also stars Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary. She also has a Telugu movie titled 'Junior' in the pipeline.

Riteish was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Kakuda', where he plays a ghost hunter named Victor. The film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, follows Victor as he assists Sonakshi and Saqib after Saqib encounters a troublesome ghost.

Additionally, Riteish and Genelia produced the Marathi film 'Ved', directed by Riteish.

The film, which marked the Marathi debut of actress Jiya Shankar, is a remake of the 2019 Telugu romantic drama 'Majili'. Released on December 30, 2022, 'Ved' became one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time.

