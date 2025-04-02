GeM facilitates the hiring of over 1 million manpower resources in FY 2024-25: Centre

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Digital procurement platform Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has facilitated the hiring of over one million manpower resources by government organisations in the fiscal year 2024-25, said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday.

Manpower outsourcing of GeM provides government buyers with a seamless solution to hire outsourced resources.

“The milestone of 1 million manpower resources hired through GeM in FY 2024-25 demonstrates the growing trust and adoption of the platform across government sectors,” the Ministry said.

It noted that more than 33,000 service providers on the platform enable buyers to engage manpower based on diverse criteria. This includes minimum wages and fixed remuneration.

Various skilled and unskilled roles such as security personnel, horticulture staff, multi-tasking staff, data entry operators, and facility management professionals can be hired through the portal.

“GeM has harnessed digital capabilities and has emerged as a one-stop-shop for procurement of all possible services required by government buyers at various levels of administration,” said Ajay Bhadoo, CEO of GeM.

“Our manpower outsourcing service not only simplifies the hiring process for government organisations but also ensures strict labour compliance through our comprehensive Service Level Agreement,” Bhadoo added.

Key features of GeM's manpower outsourcing service include flexibility to select resources based on skills, profiles, educational qualifications, and experience; specialised role categories addressing specific government needs.

GeM also provides transparent pricing models, including minimum wage and fixed remuneration options; and a comprehensive Service Level Agreement (SLA) framework ensuring legal compliance and clear obligations for all parties.

The platform also adheres to labour laws and regulations to ensure that all transactions meet statutory requirements.

Established in 2016, GeM provides government buyers with an end-to-end digital platform to carry out public procurement at cost-effective rates.

In FY 2019-20, the platform expanded to include services as a separate segment, initially offering basic services like manpower hiring, cab hire, security services, and cleaning and sanitation services.

Over the last five years, GeM has expanded its portfolio to more than 330 services, including complex offerings like drone services, AR/VR services, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

